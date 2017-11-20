Armed police called to stabbing incident in Holywell

A man received a ‘non-life-threatening injury” in a stabbing incident in Holywell today.

Officers from Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit posted a video on social media this afternoon of a high speed response to the incident.

The video captured by a member of armed policing team shows a BMW X5 armed response vehicle traveling at high speed along Shotwick Road in Deeside as the team head for the A494 and A55 to Holywell.

Posting onto Twitter the officer says: “Ride along with ARVs en route to a stabbing in Holywell! One in custody! AFOs are advanced drivers capable of driving at high speeds.”

The incident happened just before 12.30pm at Llys Emlyn Williams supported housing project on Old Chester Road in Milwr.