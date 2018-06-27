Armed forces reservists honoured in Flintshire today

The Armed Forces flag was raised today at County Hall in Mold as Flintshire Councillors celebrated Reserves Day.

Reservists give up their spare time to serve in the Reserve Forces, balancing their civilian life with a military career to ensure that should their country need them, they would be ready to serve as part of the military.

The reserve forces play a crucial role in national security from countering security threats, peacekeeping and humanitarian efforts abroad to supporting communities at home.

Reserve personnel make up around 19% of the total UK military personnel numbering just over 37,000.

Flintshire council says it recognises the valuable contribution employees who are reservists make to the Armed Forces, the community, the council and nation.

Flintshire County Council’s Armed Forces Champion, Councillor Andy Dunbobbin, said:

“Our employees who are reservists play a vital role in our Armed Forces and make a significant contribution to operations in the UK and overseas. Just as important are the knowledge and skills they gain from the military which they bring back to Flintshire County Council. All our reservists give up their time to serve the nation. They do an incredible job and it is an honour to celebrate the work they do.”

Chairman of Flintshire County Council Cllr. Paul Cunningham said:

“This ceremony is part of Armed Forces week recognising the bravery and commitment of the Armed Forces both past and present who risk and have risked their lives in the line of duty.”

Armed Forces Day 2018

Llandudno plays host on Saturday, June 30 to a fantastic celebration of our military services.

Thousands of people are expected in the seaside town to pay tribute to the Armed Forces for their bravery, sacrifice and dedication.

The Princess Royal and senior politicians will attend the event in Llandudno to show their support for the nation’s Armed Forces.

The celebration will include a military parade, demonstrations by the Armed Forces and an events village with exhibitions and entertainment.

The Red Arrows will perform a spectacular display on the day – the pilots, ground crews and their iconic red Hawk T1 jets will be based at Hawarden giving locals in Flintshire an opportunity to watch the aerobatic team as they fly in formation to and from the Llandudno display. Read more here