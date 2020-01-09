News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Armed forces charity needs new year volunteers

Published: Thursday, Jan 9th, 2020
Military charity Help for Heroes’ Recovery team works across North Wales delivering community-based support in hubs and at family friendly fellowship events across the region.

A monthly model-making session supported by Models for Heroes takes place at the VC Hub in Shotton, and is attended by a Veterans Clinical Liaison who can provide expert medical and healthcare advice, a fellowship coordinator, and 1-2-1 key worker, who help men and women who have been wounded or injured as a result of their service lead fulfilling lives once more.

But the charity relies on the goodwill of the public to fund its vital support services, and this month Help for Heroes is appealing to everyone in North Wales to get behind the charity and do their bit to volunteer as a fundraiser.

Community Recovery Manager Shelley Elgin said, “Our expert team works hard to improve the lives of men and women right across Wales, and this January we’re asking everyone to make a New Years’ Resolution to be part of our amazing network, and volunteer to ensure we can deliver more support, to more men and women who have put their lives on the line for us.”

Help for Heroes is hosting an information day at Ty Pawb in Wrexham this Sunday 12th January. Anyone who wants to find out more about volunteering opportunities can drop in for an informal chat to find out more between 10am and 4pm.

Volunteer Abigail Barnard has supported Help for Heroes in Wales since 2016. She says, “I started off as a local volunteer and am now a local coordinator.” Although her family doesn’t have any military links, Abigail says Help for Heroes is the perfect charity for them to support together.

“As a family, we were looking to get involved with some sort of charity and were so impressed by what we heard about Help for Heroes, we felt that it was something that we wanted to be part of.”

For more information about volunteering for Help for Heroes go to: www.h4hweb.com/volunteer

Telephone: 01980 840220 (Monday-Friday 09:00-17:00) Email: volunteer@helpforheroes.org.uk

