Are you up for a challenge? Flint Coastguard Rescue Team are looking for new team members

Got what it takes to become a Coastguard Rescue Officer? The Flint-based Coastguard team is looking for new officers and has launched a recruitment drive.

HM Coastguard Rescue Teams are made up entirely of specially trained and equipped volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Teams respond to a wide range of emergency incidents including persons in the water, technical rope rescue incidents, mud rescue incidents, Search and Rescue Helicopter Operations, and vulnerable missing person searches.