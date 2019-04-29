Are you registered for next months European Elections?

The European Parliament Election Day is Thursday, 23 May.

In Wales voters will have the change to elect four MEPs (Members of European Parliament) – with 73 representatives voted for across the UK.

Parties running in Wales include Change UK, Conservative and Unionist Party, Green Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, The Brexit Party and UKIP.

Residents in Flintshire have until Tuesday, 7 May to register to vote if not already on the Electoral Register.

The closing date to apply for a postal vote is Wednesday, 8 May (5.00 p.m.) and for proxy votes Wednesday, 15 May (5.00 p.m.)

Colin Everett, Local Returning Officer said:

“It is important that people have the opportunity to take part in this election and do not miss out because they are un-registered. Our experienced Electoral Services Team is available to provide advice and information to voters.

“People should not assume that they are able to vote just because they are registered for other things such as Council Tax. If in doubt, residents should contact the Electoral Services Team to check whether they are registered to vote.”

Registering to vote only takes a few minutes: register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or telephone the Electoral Services Team on 01352 702412.

A full list of candidates is available on the Wales Regional Returning Officer’s website: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/european-parliamentary-elections