Appeal for witnesses following an assault in Chester

Police officers in Chester are appealing for witnesses after a man was left unconscious following an assault.

On Friday 3 February shortly before midnight the 31-year-old was walking from Lightfoot Street onto Westminster Road when he was assaulted.

Two women came to the victim’s aid when he came round and one of the women spoke to the man before he made his way home.

Officers would particularly like to speak to these two women and anyone who may have witnessed the attack or have any information to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 726 of 14 February.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.