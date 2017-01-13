Appeal for two young Samaritans who came to aid of injured pensioner who’d been pushed over to come forward

Police investigating an incident where an elderly woman was pushed to the ground after confronting a group of youths for playing knock and run, are appealing for two people who came to her aid to come forward.

The incident happened outside the woman’s address in Englefield Crescent Mynydd Isa, Flintshire at around 6.40pm on January 11.

Sgt Mavis Evans said; “While the lady was on the ground being tended to by her husband, two young people stopped and asked if they could help.

“We would like to thank them for stopping and I would also ask them to get in touch with us as they could be important witnesses to the incident.”

The 75 year old victim who is currently being treated in hospital for her injuries is expected to be discharged soon.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V004924.”