Appeal launched to locate missing 14 year old

Hattie Boulton has been missing since Thursday, and an appeal has been launched to locate her.

Hattie is 14 years old and is described as being 5ft 3. She was last wearing black leggings, a Nike grey hoodie and Nike air max trainers. Hattie has long dark hair and is of slim build.

Hattie is from Pulford, and is thought to have been in Chester on Thursday evening.

A relative added: “Family are frantic now, please find Hattie and bring her home safe.”

We are told police are aware, although there is no official police appeal as of yet.

Any information or sightings please ring police via 101.

We will update this page with more information when we have it.