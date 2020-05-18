Appeal launched after controversial plans to demolish hotel in Northop Hall to make way for houses are rejected

An appeal has been launched after controversial plans to demolish an old hotel in Flintshire to make way for houses were turned down.

Two companies wanted to knock down Plas Ifan Hotel in Northop Hall to create 24 new homes in its place, but the proposals were refused in November amid concerns about road safety and the loss of countryside.

It came after more than 170 letters of objection were submitted by residents, who said the scheme would put pressure on local services.

However, Bod Hotels and CC Land Ltd have now made a bid to have the decision overturned.

Consultants acting on behalf of the two firms cited the lack of new houses being built in the county as a reason why permission should be granted.

In a statement submitted to the Planning Inspectorate, they said: “Flintshire County Council have a serious undersupply in housing from the Unitary Development Plan (UDP) equating to over 1,700 units.

“The council also cannot prove to have a five-year housing land supply with the last Joint Housing Land Availability Study (JHLAS) produced in 2014 showing 3.7 years supply and since this point the Flintshire UDP has time expired.

“In line with guidance Flintshire’s housing supply is therefore considered to be zero.

“There is therefore clearly an evidence of need for new housing development to boost supply in the region which has not been incorporated in the deposit LDP.”

Speaking at November’s planning committee meeting, community councillor John Golledge said the development was out of keeping with the village and could cause it to lose its identity.

Flintshire Council’s chief planning officer recommended the scheme should be refused as he said it would harm the surrounding countryside.

He added the village only had a limited range of local services to support the extra houses, a view which was backed by the majority of councillors.

In response to the reasons for permission being denied, the consultants said: “With regard to the site’s location, it is well situated with residential development located to the north and west of the site.

“It is located within the settlement of Northop Hall with close access to all amenities and facilities, therefore by virtue of its location within the established settlement it does not form an illogical extension.

“The scale of the development proposals would be more appropriate in size and scale in comparison to the existing or approved hotel buildings, which are larger in size and massing.

“Over time, with the benefit of landscape proposals, the visual effects upon local views would reduce, with the proposed development integrated with adjacent similar uses.”

The appeal will be considered by an inspector appointed by the Welsh Government at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).