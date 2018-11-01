   
Appeal for witnesses after elderly pedestrian seriously injured in Buckley

Published: Thursday, Nov 1st, 2018
Officers are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was seriously injured following a collision in Buckley yesterday evening (Wednesday, 31st October).

Shortly after 5:30pm police were called to a report that a Vauxhall Astra had collided with a pedestrian on Chester Road outside the Mai Kong takeaway premises.

The emergency services attended and the 87-year-old pedestrian was airlifted to hospital in Stoke with serious injuries

PC 2601 Robert Williams of the Roads Policing Unit said:

“We’d like to speak to anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who was in the area of Chester Road shortly before 5:30pm and who may have dash cam footage to contact us.”

The road was re-opened shortly after 8:30pm.

Police enquiries are underway and anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit quoting reference number W155597.

