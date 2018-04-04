Appeal for pictures of Talacre and Gronant to help teach geography students about changing coastline

Natural Resources Wales has launched an appeal for people to share their pictures and memories of two holiday hotspots, Talacre in Flintshire and Gronant in Denbighshire.

The sand dunes and beaches of north east Wales have been popular with generations of locals and holidaymakers.

But constantly shifting sands mean that the area is always changing due to coastal erosion, climate change and tourism.

This in turn affects the landscape, the local community and its economy, and the wildlife of the area.

Talacre and Gronant is the last intact dune system on this part of the coast.

It’s hoped more pictures of the area wll help develop education resources for GCSE and A-level Geography students to learn about these natural changes.

The material, produced with the support of Eni UK Limited, will include audio clips with stories and photos from people who have visited the area – showing how the environment has changed.

Ffion Hughes, Education Coordinator, Natural Resources Wales said,

“Our coastline in Wales is spectacular, it is home to a variety of wildlife and it provides us with special places to visit and enjoy. “But, like all coastlines, it is constantly changing, and it’s important that we understand how these changes happen and their affect. “We’re asking holiday-makers and local people to send us their pictures and memories of Talacre and Gronant so learners can investigate how the area has changed over time. “Studying the area, looking at pictures and listening to stories, will provide learners with valuable, real-life examples of the pressures facing our coastline which could even help protect it for the future.”

As well as being important for the community and economy the dunes in this area are also important conservation sites.

They provide a home to rare and internationally important species such as Natterjack toads, recently featured on BBC Springwatch, and little terns.

People can send their photos and stories about the area to education@naturalresourceswales.gov.uk or post them to Freepost RSAY-KLUZ-HJBC, Natural Resources Wales, Clawddnewydd, Ruthin, LL15 2NL by Monday 7 May 2018.