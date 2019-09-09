Detectives from Cheshire Police investigating a burglary at a motorbike dealership in Chester are appealing for information and footage from members of the public.

The burglalry took place shortly before 1am yesterday, Sunday 8 September when six people sharing three motorbikes/mopeds rode up to Bill Smith Motors Ltd on Tarvin Road in Boughton.

The thieves broke into the premises using a sledgehammer and stole two Yamaha Sport Touring motorbikes from inside.

They towed away the stolen bikes – a 900cc MT-09 SP in black, silver and blue and a 1,000cc MT-10 in matt grey – travelling in the direction of Vicars Cross.

Police said six offenders all appeared to be males and were all wearing dark clothing and motorbike helmets.

Enquiries are ongoing and detectives are urging anyone with any information or CCTV or dashcam footage regarding the burglary, the offenders or the stolen motorbikes to come forward.

Detective Constable Nicky Edgell, of Chester CID, said: “We are determined to identify the offenders and make them face the consequences of their actions.

“We are also doing everything we can to recover the stolen motorbikes and have them returned to the dealership.

“Enquiries are ongoing and as part of our investigation we are urging anyone who was in the area and believes that they saw the offenders, either before they carried out the burglary or as they were fleeing the scene, to contact the team here at Chester CID.

“The same goes for anyone who believes that they may know who the offenders are or have CCTV or dashcam footage of them.

“We also want to hear from anyone with information regarding the two stolen Yamaha motorbikes. They did not have a battery or fuel in them so they may have been left nearby.”

Anyone with any information or CCTV footage that may help the investigation should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 507628, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Dashcam footage can be submitted online at www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage.