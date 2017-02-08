Annual Report ‘Celebrates Excellence’ at Coleg Cambria

Coleg Cambria marked a successful 2016 at the launch of their Annual Report “Celebrating Excellence” last week.

Chair of the Governors, John Clutton, and Principal / Chief Executive, David Jones OBE welcomed members of the public, partners, employers, students, staff and local dignitaries to the launch which took place at the college’s Annual General Meeting held at the Deeside 6th Form Centre.

The 2016 Report highlights key achievements during a particularly successful and busy year for the college – including taking a lead role in the launch of a £16.2M Skills for Employers and Employees project for North Wales, securing the learning and skills contract for HMP Berwyn in partnership with Novus and of course the publishing of the college’s Estyn Inspection report – the best so far for any college in Wales.

Notable student achievements mentioned include the best ever A Level results and the achievements of vocational learners at the annual WorldSkills UK show winning more medals than any other college in the UK with three golds, six silver, three bronze and two commendations.

The Report also outlines a number of key estate developments in 2016 including the opening of the University Centre and the Sixth Form Centre at Deeside in partnership with Flintshire County Council. It also highlights key new estate developments at the college’s Bersham Road and Northop sites.

David Jones OBE, Principal and Chief Executive congratulated and thanked learners, staff and governors at the college for their immense commitment and innovation, he said: