Annual Football tournament in memory of David Foulkes to be held this weekend

Friends of David Foulkes are to hold the 7th annual charity football tournament in his memory this weekend.

David, from Mancot, who was also known as Dewi, was a keen sportsman and played as a midfielder for a variety of football clubs across the Deeside area including Deeside United, Connah’s Quay Nomads, Shotton Steel, Hawarden Rangers and Connah’s Quay Tigers.

Dewi died, aged 23, in 2009 after the car he was a passenger in crashed into a wall on Glynne Way in Hawarden. The driver Martin Bielicky was three times over the drink drive limit, and was sentenced to six years in prison in November 2009.

Over the last seven years the tournament has raised in the region of £3500 which has been to donated to a number of charities such as Bloodwise, McMillan, Miles of Smiles local grassroots football and Alder Hay Children’s Hospital.

Organiser Joe Griffiths said the tournament is an opportunity to bring Dewi’s friends and family members together, to remember a great person, through a sport which he truly loved.

This year’s proceeds from the event will be donated to four-year-old Jacob Jones and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

Jacob, from Buckley, has recently been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, which affects bone marrow and is also known as cancer of the white blood cells.

The Buckley Southdown Primary School pupil is currently undergoing three years of chemotherapy at Alder Hey.

The 6-A-side tournament will be held on Saturday 5th August at Deeside Leisure Centre in Queensferry from 12pm-5pm.