Anger as mindless vandals torch outdoor classroom at Golftyn Primary school

A Connah’s Quay primary school is counting the cost of another mindless act of vandalism following an arson attack on its outdoor classroom.

Police say they were called at 1.15am on Thursday to reports the forest school classroom, in the grounds of Golftyn Primary School, had been set of fire.

The fire looks to have completely destroyed the wooden structure which is used to give the children an outdoor experience of activities that they would not receive in the classroom.

The Forest School has a massive impact on children’s social wellbeing Golftyn CP teacher Jeannette Williams said.

“Words cannot explain how I feel right now. I am so sad that yet again these people get away with these mindless acts of vandalism. We have got to stop this from repeating again.” Mrs Williams, the Forest School Leader said.

“I think I can speak for everyone who works for Golftyn are absolutely devastated and I feel it will have a massive impact on the children when they return back to school after the half term break.”

“Its only been a matter of weeks since the last mindless act of vandalism when all my fundraising materials where destroyed and the community came to my rescue.” Mrs Williams added.

In response to the vandalism attack, a Crowdfunding page has been set up in a bid to raise £3000 for CCTV to be installed at the school.

The fund which has raised £340 in less than 24 hours has been set up by Michael Medenica, she wrote:

“Our local primary school, Golftyn CP has been affected by a spate of senseless acts of vandalism which have been getting worse.

After the most recent incident, where the childrens outdoor (forest school) classroom has been badly damaged by a fire, we feel that it is imperative that we attempt to put a stop to such mindless behaviour.”

“If acts such as the latest arson attack are not stopped, we could easily end up seeing the school itself badly damaged.

Having CCTV fitted at the school and help from the local authorities (police, neighbourhood watch) could assist in deterring the individuals from causing any further damage.”

“Mrs Williams and those connected to the school, already do the best they can in fundraising and by bringing the local community together doing what we can to help, engaging in this crowdfunding appeal could have a massive affect in the help the Golftyn CP needs to keep the school as safe as possible.”

If you have information about the incident which may help police call 101 or report via the North Wales Police website follow this link.

Alternatively you contact Crimestoppers anonymously – 0800 555 111

Crowdfunding page: justgiving.com