Amber snow alert issued for Flintshire on Sunday

The Met Office has issued an Amber warning for snow in Flintshire on Sunday

Heavy snowfall is expected between 4am on Sunday and 6pm.

The update says:

‘A spell of heavy snow is likely over parts of Wales, the Midlands and parts of Northern England on Sunday.

Road, rail and air travel delays are likely, as well as stranding of vehicles and public transport cancellations. There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off.’

Chief Forecaster’s assessment

“A band of rain, heavy at times, is expected to move eastwards over the UK. With cold air in place, a spell of heavy snow looks likely to develop on its northern edge.

10 cm looks likely quite widely within the warning area, with 15-20 cm in places. There is increasing certainty in the track and location of the heaviest snow.”