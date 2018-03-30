AM hits back after latest edition of Rough Guide to Wales claims Mold is dull and slow paced

Delyn AM Hannah Blythyn has hit back at claims made in the latest edition of The Rough Guide to Wales which said Mold was “historic but dull”, having a “slow pace” and not giving visitors “much reason to linger”.

The AM is encouraging residents and tourists alike to come and sample the wide variety of activities and attractions in the historic market town after it was criticised in a tourism guidebook.

Ms Blythyn has worked to promote Mold as a cultural location and has highlighted how it offers “something for everyone” with attractions that bring “huge economic benefits to the area”.

Her efforts have been supported in the Senedd by Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport, who told the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills committee that a “buzz” and “momentum” had been created in the town centre through targeted regeneration.

Hannah Blythyn AM said: “We are lucky to have such a choice on our doorstep and there is something for everyone – whether you have the full day to spend in town or just an hour.

“The town has a number of fabulous eateries, bars and pubs which bring huge economic benefits to the area, not to mention the fantastic festivals and events it hosts year after year.”

Mold is also home to historic and cultural monuments like Bailey Hill, St Mary’s Church and Theatr Clwyd.

“Not only that, Mold and its surrounding areas boasts some of the most magnificent scenery in the Clwydian & Dee Range area of outstanding natural beauty,” Hannah Blythyn AM added.

“I would encourage everybody to visit Mold and look at what is available to them and as Assembly Member, I will continue to work hard to push for greater investment and support for the attractions and tourist economy in our area.”

Speaking at the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills committee, Mr Skates said: “The increased number of good quality restaurants and the cultural activities have been increased through strong work by the town council, new energy at the theatre – Theatr Clwyd – I think has contributed to a buzz, a momentum, a feeling that the areas are delivering inclusive growth and that people are being brought into that new way of working together.”