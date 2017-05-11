Five Alyn and Deeside candidates will stand in the general election

Shotton Lane Polling station Picture by Mike Rowe

Flintshire County Council Chief Executive and acting Returning Officer Colin Everett has published the full and final list of candidates standing in the forthcoming general election in Alyn and Deeside and Delyn.

There are five candidates vying for the Alyn and Deeside parliamentary seat are;

David Griffiths – UKIP Wales.

Jacqui Hurst – Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales.

Laura Knightly – Welsh Conservatives.

Mark Tami – Welsh Labour.

Pete Williams – Welsh Liberal Democrats.

There are four candidates standing for the Delyn parliamentary seat, they are;

David Hanson – Welsh Labour.

Tom Rippeth – Welsh Liberal Democrats.

Paul Rowlinson -Plaid Cymru – The Party of Wales.

Matt Wright – Welsh Conservatives.

Each candidate has paid a £500 deposit for the privilege of standing in the election which they get back if they win 5% or more of the valid vote.

On Thursday June 8 voters will go to the polls to elect Members of Parliament for Alyn and Deeside and Delyn.

Would-be voters wanting to choose who represents them in parliament should register to vote by midnight on May 22.

Anyone who has never registered or has recently moved house needs to register by going to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Anyone who is in any doubt as to whether they are registered can contact Flintshire County Council’s election office on 01352 702412.”

Alyn and Deeside.

Delyn.