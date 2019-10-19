Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami says the only way he can back Brexit deal is if it includes a second referendum

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami has said the only way he could vote for the PM’s new deal is if it included a second referendum.

Parliament will sit today for the first time in 37 years vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

The PM agreed in principle a revised EU exit deal with the European Council.

Dubbed ‘Super Saturday’ by the media, today sees an extraordinary sitting of Parliament so that MPs can approve the implications of this new deal.

Saturday is the last opportunity that the Prime Minister has to avoid having to ask for an extension of Article 50 under the European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 2) Act 2019 (also known as ‘the Benn Act’).

MPs approved a Government proposal on Thursday to allow this Saturday sitting to happen.

Parliament has not sat on a Saturday since on 3 April 1982, following the invasion of the Falkland Islands.

MPs will meet at 9:30am, like they do when they sit on Fridays.

There will first be a statement from the Prime Minister.

The Commons will then proceed to debate either one or two motions that have been tabled by the Government.

The motions will be amendable, since they are both “substantive” propositions.

It is expect that the debate will end at around 2:30pm, although the debate on the motions is not time-limited and, depending on the progress of business on the day, the House might not “rise” until slightly later in the afternoon.

There are two “routes” by which the Prime Minister can avoid the ‘Benn Act’s’ legal obligation to ask for an extension of Article 50 until 31 January 2020.

One option is that he could secure the approval of MPs for his revised EU exit deal. His alternative option is to secure the approval of MPs for leaving the EU without a deal.

Either of these options, however, require MPs to debate and vote on a motion by Saturday.

The PM is trying to convince MPs to support the agreement but the vote is predicted to be very tight.

An amendment put forward by former Tory Cabinet minister Oliver Letwin looks like it could frustrate the PM.

The amendment would withhold approval of the deal, until the legislation to enact it was safely passed – that would automatically trigger the “Benn Act” and force the prime minister to request a further postponement of Brexit until 31 January.

With Labour and other opposition parties poised to back the amendment, along with former Tory ministers Philip Hammond, David Gauke, Nick Boles and Dominic Grieve, many predict the Letwin move is odds-on to succeed.

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami said he does not see how the PM’s ‘great new deal’ has alleviated any of the concerns raised in Theresa May’s deal which was voted down three times by MP’s.

He also fears Boris Johnson’s brokered deal could lead to the break up of the UK and the only way he would back it is if there was a ‘confirmatory vote by the British people.’

Mr Tami told Deeside.com: “I do not see how this deal has alleviated any of the major concerns of the previous deal.

If this passes, it will lead to complete deregulation and worker’s rights will be obliterated. Initial economic analysis remains bleak.

The situation in Ireland has not been addressed which I fear could even lead to the break-up of the United Kingdom.

The only way I could vote for this deal is if it included a confirmatory vote by the British people.

This is not what was promised in 2016, so it would be unfair to enforce it on the British people without asking them first.”

There has been growing support from Labour MPs for a second referendum but, according to some reports they will struggle to attract majority support.

The last time MPs voted on the question of a confirmatory vote, it was rejected by 292-280 – with 66 abstentions.