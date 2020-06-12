Almost nine in ten North Wales residents have confidence in way region is policed according to survey

Nearly ninety percent of residents say they have confidence in the way North Wales is policed and more than seven in ten believe the region is safer than the rest of the United Kingdom.

The findings have been published as part of an independent report commissioned by North Wales Police into public confidence and carried out by Opinion Research Services between October and December 2019.

The telephone survey covered specific issues asking people for their opinions on such matters as public confidence, quality of service and policing priorities and found that the force scored highly for its approach across most areas.

Around 89 per cent of those living in the area say they have confidence in the police force while a substantial majority (92 per cent) feel safe in their homes and in their local community day and night (94 per cent in the day 71 per cent at night).





Most people in North Wales (86 per cent) also feel generally safe from crime and disorder.

Meanwhile, approximately 60 per cent responded that in their view the force is under resourced although three quarters say the police do a good or excellent job in their area.

Residents were also asked to rate various policing priorities in terms of importance.

They put protecting children and young people from sexual exploitation and abuse; answering and responding promptly to emergency calls; tackling organised crime and preventing serious harm; and protecting children online at the top of their list.

Deputy Chief Constable, Richard Debicki welcomed the survey’s findings.

He said: “It’s reassuring to see that the vast majority of people have confidence in the work we are doing to help make North Wales the safest place in the UK and that they share our key priorities.

“We have placed a significant emphasis on protecting vulnerable people – victims of domestic abuse, child sexual exploitation, modern day slavery, sexual abuse and organised crime.

“In line with the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Plan we will continue to focus our efforts in protecting the most vulnerable people in society.

“Our communities rightly want to be reassured that we are protecting them, that they will get help when they need it, and that they are able to talk to people who understand their problems.

“The findings of this report demonstrate that we are doing just that and with the public’s support we will continue to do so.

“We are absolutely not complacent though, and we know from our role in helping to stop the spread of COVID 19 and working to protect the NHS that we need to have the support and help of our communities – the public have really helped us throughout, which I believe is testimony to the strong relationships that we have, and I am really grateful for that. We will do everything that we can to maintain and build that trust.”

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones said: “The results of this survey are a real vote of confidence in North Wales Police by the people who live here.

“The findings are a tribute to the skill and dedication of the force’s officers and staff who do a brilliant job in often difficult and sometimes dangerous circumstances.

“I would particularly commend the force on the way they have delivered the priorities of my Police and Crime Plan which is essentially the blueprint for policing North Wales.”