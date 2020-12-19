Alert Level 4 – The travel restrictions coming into force in Wales from December 28

Level 4 – the highest tier of restrictions in Wales – will come into force next week in a bid to control rising coronavirus rates.

On Wednesday first minister Mark Drakeford warned: “The situation we are facing is extremely serious.”

“We must move to alert level four and tighten the restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus and save lives.”

“This new set of higher-level restrictions will apply to the whole of Wales.”





The introduction of the new level 4 restrictions will be split over two days:

Non-essential retail, including close contact services and all leisure and fitness centres will close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve.

Restrictions on household mixing, staying-at-home, holiday accommodation and travel will apply from December 28, after the 5-day Christmas period.

The Welsh Government has already strongly advised people against travelling to other parts of the UK to help control the spread of the virus.

Under current guidance (level 3) travel from Wales to England’s tier 2 areas such as Liverpool and Chester is possible but not tier 3 areas like as Manchester.

From December 28, under the new restrictions in Wales, the government has said travel will be limited to essential only, “for example, for caring responsibilities or for work purposes where people cannot work from home.”

The RAC has said UK, drivers are collectively planning around 13m separate trips by car to see family and friends during the coronavirus ‘travel window’ between 23 and 27 December,

However research by the RAC suggests a fifth (22%) don’t expect to make any such journeys this year because of the virus.

According to the research 3.1m journeys look likely to take place on the first day travel restrictions are eased in Wales, England and Scotland on Wednesday 23 December.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are predicted to see 2.8m and 2.5m trips respectively, around the same number as are traditionally planned for these days based on an analysis of RAC data over the last five years.

A further 2.1m expect to travel between 23 and 27 December but aren’t sure on which days yet.

The Welsh government has published guidance and advice on travelling and transport whilst level 4 restriction are in place, it says:

“Travel in Wales without a reasonable excuse is an offence while alert level 4 restrictions are in place.

Travel will be “limited to essential travel only when alert level 4 restrictions are in place, for example travelling for work purposes or to return home.”

Travel will also be permitted for the purpose of meeting with someone in your support bubble.

Public transport will continue to operate, particularly during peak times. “However, bus and rail timetables have been reduced and potentially subject to late cancellations.”

Taxis can still operate “where measures are in place to mitigate the risks which are involved when sharing a vehicle. However, all journeys must be for one of the very limited purposes allowed under alert level 4 restrictions.”

People will be permitted transit through alert level 4 areas (in this case the whole of Wales) for example to to travel between between England and Ireland?

“But should keep all necessary stops within areas in alert level 4 to a minimum, and minimise all contact with people as much as possible.”

The Welsh Government is warning drivers of possible delays on the A55 at Holyhead from 1 January when the EU transition period comes to an end.

Going on holiday is not one of the permitted reasons to travel under alert level 4, whether that is in Wales, elsewhere in the UK or overseas.

The guidance states that when alert level 4 restrictions come into force people currently on holiday outside of Wales should return home as soon as you can.

“We recognise that some people will be unable to return home before alert level 4 restrictions come in to force, for example because they are booked on a flight which cannot be changed. In these circumstances you should return home at the earliest opportunity.”

It also says: “Travelling into, out of or within Wales to visit, check, inspect, or stay in a second home or holiday home is not a reasonable excuse.”

All restrictions imposed from next week will be reviewed by ministers every three week, the first review will be on January 7.

Alert Level 4: frequently asked questions: https://gov.wales/alert-level-4-frequently-asked-questions#section-58332

Business closures: Alert Level 4: https://gov.wales/business-closures-alert-level-4#section-58491

Photo: Picture by John Jones (CC BY-SA 4.0)