Airbus’s largest supplier GKN loses out in £8.1bn takeover battle

Published: Thursday, Mar 29th, 2018
Business turnaround specialist Melrose has declared victory in its £8.1bn hostile takeover of UK engineering firm GKN – the largest supplier to Airbus.

GKN the 259-year-old engineering giant supports almost all Airbus aircraft programmes with products ranging from advanced composite and metallic airframe and engine structures to high-performance cockpit and cabin transparencies.

Airbus warned last week it would be “practically impossible” to give new business to engineering giant GKN if it was bought by Melrose.

Tom Williams, Airbus’s chief operating officer at its commercial aircraft division, said:

“The nature of our industry is one that requires a commitment to long-term investment and strategic vision.

“The industry does not lend itself to shorter term financial investment which naturally reduces R&D budgets and limits vital innovation.

“It would be practically impossible for us to give any new work to GKN under such ownership model when we don’t know who will be the long-term investor.”

Melrose said it had the support of 52.4% of GKN investors.

Christopher Miller, chairman of Melrose, said:

“We are delighted and grateful to have received support from GKN shareholders for our plan to create a UK industrial powerhouse with a market capitalisation of over £10bn and a tremendous future.”

 

 

