Airbus wins 42 jet order from Greek airline AEGEAN worth £3.54bn

AEGEAN, the largest airline in Greece has signed a deal to buy 42 new generation A320neo jets.

The list price value of the deal is around £3.5 billion though discounts are likely to apply.

The order is the largest by a Greek carrier and one of the biggest investments by a private Greek company since the country’s debt which broke out in 2010.

The deal with Airbus includes the firm order of 30 aircraft; comprising of two types of the Airbus A320neo Family (Α320neo & A321neo), with the option for 12 additional aircraft. The order includes at least 10 aircraft of the largest type of A321neo, with an option to increase this number by further conversions from A320neo to A321neo.

The completion and signing of the final purchase agreement with Airbus, expected in June 2018.

Vice Chairman of AEGEAN, Mr. Eftichios Vassilakis, commented on the agreement:

“Today marks the beginning of new period of growth and development for AEGEAN. With the investment in new generation Airbus A320neo aircraft, we strengthen our competitiveness and provide a platform that empowers our people to further improve service to our passengers as well the, important, first impression we provide to visitors of our country.”

Mr. Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer, saidg: