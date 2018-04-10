Airbus will kick off RAF100 celebrations with special football match

As part of this year’s commemorations of 100 years of the RAF, Airbus Broughton is hosting a special celebratory football match between Airbus UK Broughton FC and the RAF senior team.

The game will take place at Broughton on Tuesday 17th April, kick off 7:45pm.

Senior officers from RAF bases across North Wales will be in attendance on the night, along with guests from the Welsh FA.

Community Relations Manager at Airbus, Phil McGraa, said:

“Airbus is very proud to be a major sponsor and this will be a fantastic event to showcase Broughton as part of the year-long celebrations for RAF100.

We look forward to welcoming senior officers from the RAF along with many RAF cadets from local troops as well as families and friends.

“There’s a real buzz around the place and we’re delighted to have the local RAF cadet band here to play before the game and really help to create a special atmosphere.

We hope to make it a special night and create a family-friendly atmosphere around the ground to cheer on both teams and we have a number of youth activities taking place before the game.”

Airbus UK Broughton FC Chairman Michael Mayfield said:

“We are very pleased to be hosting serving members of the Royal Air Force in recognition of this year’s RAF100 Anniversary. Airbus UK Broughton FC is delighted to acknowledge the work of the RAF past and present and we’re proud to congratulate the RAF on its 100th Anniversary.”

Broughton and the airfield at Hawarden have a strong bond with the RAF since the factory was first built in 1939. During and after the War, the site was an active RAF base, RAF Hawarden, and in 1943 many staff were involved in building the Wellington bomber in just over 24 hours.

The RAF has a long history in football and the RAF Men’s Representative team holds the record for consecutive Inter Services victories by winning seven titles in a row.

Airbus UK Broughton FC, who currently play in the Huws Gray Alliance, will field a full-strength side for this fixture. Admission is free.