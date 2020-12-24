Airbus welcomes agreement between the UK and EU on a trade deal

Airbus has welcomed news that an agreement had been reached between the UK and EU on a trade deal.

It means the UK will avoid much the potential disruption a no-deal Brexit could have brought.

The deal was announced by officials just before 3pm today, soon after prime minister Boris Johnson held a press conference at Downing Street, he said:

"It is four and a half years since the British people voted to take back control of their money, their borders, their laws, and their waters and to leave the European Union."





“Since that time we have been getting on with our agenda.”

“We have taken back control of laws and our destiny.”

“We have taken back control of every jot and tittle of our regulation.”

“In a way that is complete and unfettered.”

“From Jan 1 we are outside the customs union, and outside the single market.”

Commenting on social media, Airbus Chief Executive Officer, Guillaume Faury said:

“Airbus welcomes the news that an agreement has been reached between the EU and UK. We are delighted to continue to work with our many stakeholders in the spirit of collaboration and long-term partnership.”

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said: “It was worth fighting for this deal because we now have a fair and balanced agreement with the UK, which will protect our European interests, ensure fair competition, and provide much needed predictability for our fishing communities.”

“Finally, we can leave Brexit behind us and look to the future. Europe is now moving on.”

The European Commission’s Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, said: “We have now come to the end of a very intensive four-year period, particularly over the past nine months, during which we negotiated the UK’s orderly withdrawal from the EU and a brand new partnership, which we have finally agreed today.”

“The protection of our interests has been front and centre throughout these negotiations and I am pleased that we have managed to do so. It is now for the European Parliament and the Council to have their say on this agreement.”

Responding to news that a deal has been reached, the Welsh Government re-confirmed its long-standing position that any deal would be better than no deal.

First minister Mark Drakeford said: “Clearly, we need to receive a copy of the draft Treaty and analyse its terms before commenting in detail.

“But at every stage of the negotiations we have argued for a deal which would allow us to maintain the closest possible relationship with the EU. The evidence tells us this is the way to protect the economy and jobs.

“Faced with a binary choice between no deal and this – indeed any deal – we would prefer a deal.

“However it is appalling that it has taken until a week before we leave the transition period to give the first indication of the terms on which we will trade with our most important trading partner. This will only add to the enormous challenges facing our businesses.

“And while we don’t have any of the detail we know this deal is not the one we would have negotiated – after 31 December, Welsh businesses will still face major new barriers to trade; Welsh citizens will no longer be able to travel freely in Europe; and there will be little in it for service sector businesses.

“Even so, this deal is better than the catastrophe which would have been a no-deal. It means we have preserved our relationship with our nearest and most important trading partners. It provides a platform from which better arrangements can be negotiated in the future.

“The Welsh Government will continue to work with all partners, businesses, communities and people across Wales to prepare for and help navigate the end of the transition period and the new relationship with the EU.”

Paul Davies MS, Leader of the Opposition in the Welsh Parliament, welcomed the trade deal., he said:

“The news this afternoon ends years of discussions over the UK’s future with the EU and I’m delighted that the UK Government has been able to secure a deal.

“Crucially, this means that we can add the EU to the list of nearly 60 trade deals that have been secured around the World, which come into place as we enter the New Year, enabling the UK to start our new journey as a strong independent nation.

“I have no doubt, that despite the challenges of Covid-19, across the UK, and especially in Wales, people and businesses will take up the opportunities that these deals provide, helping Welsh businesses to grow and kick start the Welsh economy.”

Small businesses in Wales will be relieved at transition breakthrough, FSB Wales Policy Chair Ben Francis said:

“After such a torrid year, and during such a disrupted festive trading season, it’s a huge relief to see negotiators finally strike a deal.

“The work of looking through the detail of the agreement to map out exactly what it means for the small firms that make-up 99% of our business community now begins.

“As well as going through the terms of access to each other’s markets, we are keen to see the Small Business Chapter that FSB has championed and encouraged both sides to include.

“Given the huge historic and future importance of EU markets to smaller Welsh exporters, this will be a relief and welcomed by those businesses which are also dealing with the huge pressures of Coronavirus.

“What we need from here is tangible, targeted support, including £3,000 transition vouchers that small firms can spend on the training and advice required to navigate a new trading relationship. We also need to see clear and demonstrable joining of Welsh and UK Government efforts to support smaller businesses to adapt to this new relationship with our biggest export market.”

