Airbus to reduce aircraft production rates due to coronavirus outbreak

Airbus has said it is revising its production rates downwards to adapt to the “new Coronavirus market environment”.

The production rate of A320 family jets will be reduced from 60 to rate 40 per month, A330 rate will reduce from six to rate two per month and A350 production rate will drop from 10 to six per month.

Wings for all commercial airliners excluding the A220 are made at the plane makers Broughton site.

An Airbus spokesperson said: “This represents a reduction of the pre-coronavirus average rates of roughly one third. With these new rates, Airbus preserves its ability to meet customer demand while protecting its ability to further adapt as the global market evolves.

Airbus is working in coordination with its social partners to define the most appropriate social measures to adapt to this new and evolving situation.

Airbus is also addressing a short-term cash containment plan as well as its longer-term cost structure.”

“The impact of this pandemic is unprecedented. At Airbus, protecting our people and supporting the fight against the virus are our chief priorities at this time. We are in constant dialogue with our customers and supply chain partners as we are all going through these difficult times together”, said Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury.

“Our airline customers are heavily impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. We are actively adapting our production to their new situation and working on operational and financial mitigation measures to face reality.”

Wing production has already reduced at Broughton with the Easter holidays brought forward in a bid to protect workers from COVID-19.