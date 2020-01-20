Airbus to host apprenticeship open evenings at Coleg Cambria over next two weeks

Airbus is set to hold two opening evenings in Deeside for students currently studying GCSE’s and A-Levels.

The open evening are for those interested in finding out more about the planemakers much sought after apprenticeships programmes.

Airbus offers two types of apprenticeships – degree apprenticeships where successful applicants have their university tuition fees paid on top of earning a competitive salary.

They also offer craft apprenticeships, where individuals work for the company while gaining a National Diploma qualification at college.

Apprenticeships are available at both the Airbus Broughton and Filton sites.

The craft apprenticeships open evening – for students currently studying GCSE’s is being held on 23 January from 5.30pm to 7.30pm in Engineering, Coleg Cambria in Connah’s Quay. The degree apprenticeship open evening – for those currently studying A-Levels – takes place on 30 January at Deeside Sixth Form Centre, Coleg Cambria from 5pm to 7pm. Representatives from Airbus and Coleg Cambria will be available to speak to you about the opportunities on offer.

Kath Edwards, Airbus’ Employment Marketing Manager, said: “Our open evenings at Coleg Cambria are a great opportunity for anyone seeking or thinking about an apprenticeship to find out more about what’s on offer at Airbus in Broughton.

Visitors to the open evenings can attend presentations and speak to representatives from our Early Careers Programmes team and Education Partners, as well as Airbus apprentices, to find out all they need to know about the apprenticeships on offer.”