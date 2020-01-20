News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Airbus to host apprenticeship open evenings at Coleg Cambria over next two weeks

Published: Monday, Jan 20th, 2020
Share:

Airbus is set to hold two opening evenings in Deeside for students currently studying GCSE’s and A-Levels.

The open evening are for those interested in finding out more about the planemakers much sought after apprenticeships programmes.

Airbus offers two types of apprenticeships – degree apprenticeships where successful applicants have their university tuition fees paid on top of earning a competitive salary.

They also offer craft apprenticeships, where individuals work for the company while gaining a National Diploma qualification at college.

Apprenticeships are available at both the Airbus Broughton and Filton sites.

The craft apprenticeships open evening – for students currently studying GCSE’s is being held on 23 January from 5.30pm to 7.30pm in Engineering, Coleg Cambria in Connah’s Quay.

The degree apprenticeship open evening – for those currently studying A-Levels – takes place on 30 January at Deeside Sixth Form Centre, Coleg Cambria from 5pm to 7pm.

Representatives from Airbus and Coleg Cambria will be available to speak to you about the opportunities on offer.

Kath Edwards, Airbus’ Employment Marketing Manager, said: “Our open evenings at Coleg Cambria are a great opportunity for anyone seeking or thinking about an apprenticeship to find out more about what’s on offer at Airbus in Broughton. 

Visitors to the open evenings can attend presentations and speak to representatives from our Early Careers Programmes team and Education Partners, as well as Airbus apprentices, to find out all they need to know about the apprenticeships on offer.”

 

 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Police given new powers from today to protect victims of stalking

Coleg Cambria super six to compete for places at Shanghai ‘skills Olympics’

Tesco Express looks set to open in Connah’s Quay

Flint rescue team join large scale search in Rhyl following reports of a person in the River Clwyd

Targeting cross border drugs gangs – Home Secretary joins police in joint operation involving North Wales officers

Section of Chester’s City wall has collapsed after excavation work exposed foundations

Deeside Skaters ‘momentous’ double after being crowned Welsh and British Champions in same year.

Lord Barry Jones Award: Managing Director of Mold based P&A Group recognised for “outstanding work”

Column: Brexit Bill, Property Tax and Mondi – Updates from Alyn & Deeside MP Mark Tami


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn