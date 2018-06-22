Airbus threats to leave the UK are a “disservice” to its skilled workforce, says Welsh Conservative Leader

Airbus has issued its starkest warning yet to the UK Government that the company faces urgent risks to its business arising from the UK exiting the EU without a withdrawal agreement.

The plane maker says a No Deal would lead to severe disruption and interruption of UK production and leave Airbus considering its future in the UK.

Welsh Conservative Leader Andrew RT Davies has criticised Airbus’ “threats to relocate its operations to China.”

Brexiteer Davies – said Airbus’ announcement did a “disservice” to the highly skilled and dynamic workforce at Broughton:

“Clearly Airbus is an important company to the United Kingdom and to Wales – but it’s worth remembering that it’s the dynamic highly skilled UK workforce that has made Airbus the success it has become. “Talking so casually about de-camping to China does those workers a disservice, and you’d think that Airbus was the first company to entertain slashing costs and by extension standards – and it doesn’t usually end well. “We are getting to the business end of the negotiations, and there is a lot of hyperbole flying around. “But it’s in everyone’s interest to ensure that trade remains as free and frictionless as possible once we have left the European Union – and that applies as much to the German car manufacturer and the French wine producer as it does to the aerospace sector here in the UK.” Mr Davies said.

The Brexit ‘Risk Assessment’ published on Thursday by Airbus has sparked a huge reaction in the media, it has painted a grim picture of what a ‘No Deal’ Brexit would look like for the European plane maker in the UK.

“Airbus, as with the rest of industry, has been closely evaluating the business impacts of the Brexit negotiations between the UK and EU,” said Senior Vice President of Airbus Katherine Bennett.

Katherine Bennett added: “The document highlights the risks we have been expressing for many months, such as the need for frictionless trade, changes in the regulatory environment, our ability to remain competitive, supply chain impacts and the need to move our employees.”

“Like many businesses that have carried out similar exercises, we now understand better the potential impact of a “no-deal” Brexit.

But the reality is that this assessment on its own changes very little. As we have said from the outset, we need clarity as to the UK’s future relationship with the EU so that we can properly assess the attractiveness of the UK as a place to do business in the long-term.”

Local politicians have reacted to the Airbus risk assessment, Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami said:

“Airbus have continually asked this Government for assurances since the referendum result. A global company such as Airbus needs certain commitments before planning its future. It therefore comes as no surprise that Airbus have made this announcement, given the lack of clarity we currently have regarding Brexit. We are supposedly meant to be leaving the EU in March 2019, and the lack of progress this Government has made is incredibly worrying. I will continue to work closely with Airbus, and other local companies, to ensure they get the sort of assurances they need before committing to invest in the U.K. Airbus is a massive company but it’s just one of the many voices who are growing increasingly worried about the prospect of a no deal Brexit”

Alyn and Deeside AM Jack Sargeant has requested an emergency statement in the Welsh Assembly, he said:

“I have continuously pushed for assurances & clarity from the UK Govt on this issue – unfortunately, this has not been forthcoming. We’re at such an important stage in the Brexit negotiations. It isn’t too late for the UK Govt to finally show some leadership and provide the clarity business needs. If this news isn’t a wake up call to the Government, then I’m afraid nothing will be. I am already in liaison with various decision makers and Unite Wales about this issue workers urgently require reassurance. I can confirm that I have today requested an emergency statement in the Assembly.”

Plaid Cymru North Wales AM Llŷr Gruffydd has called for a withdrawal deal that doesn’t destroy Welsh manufacturing industry: