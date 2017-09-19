Airbus sees largest intake of apprentices at Broughton in the last ten years

Airbus Broughton took on 117 apprentices onto its craft, higher and degree apprentice schemes this week; the largest intake in the last ten years.

The apprentices will start training to become skilled aircraft fitters and electricians, engineers, business managers, logistics managers, and finance professionals completing schemes with academic and vocational qualifications.

Throughout the UK Airbus has taken on more than 160 apprentices this year and more than 500 apprentices over the last five years.

Many of those who complete programmes will go onto to work at one of the companies facilities overseas.

In addition, around 70 per cent of the senior management team at the Broughton plant in north Wales began their careers as apprentices.