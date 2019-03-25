Airbus Seals multi billion pound aircraft order from China

Airbus has sealed a £27 billion deal from China for 300 jets.
The huge order comprises of 290 A320 narrow-body planes 10 A350 XWB wide body jets Family, the deal reflects “the strong demand in all market segments including domestic, low cost, regional and international long haul from Chinese carriers.” Airbus said.
The deal was signed in Paris, by Guillaume Faury, President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft and future Airbus CEO; and Jia Baojun, Chairman of CAS; in the presence of visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron.
We are honoured to support the growth of China’s civil aviation with our leading aircraft families – single-aisle and widebodies,” said Guillaume Faury, President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft and future Airbus CEO. “Our expanding footprint in China demonstrate our lasting confidence in the Chinese market and our long-term commitment to China and our partners.”
According to Airbus’ latest China Market Forecast 2018 to 2037, China will need some 7,400 new passenger and freighters aircraft in the next 20 years. It represents more than 19 percent of the world total demand for over 37,400 new aircraft.
By the end of January 2019, the in-service Airbus fleet with Chinese operators totaled some 1,730 aircraft, of which 1,455 are A320 Family, and 17 are A350 XWB Family planes.