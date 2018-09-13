News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Airbus sales chief Eric Schulz leaves company after less than 12 months

Published: Thursday, Sep 13th, 2018
Share:

Airbus’ chief commercial officer Eric Schulz has resigned for ‘personal reasons’ less than twelve months after joining the planemaker from Rolls-Royce.

In a statement Airbus said it has appointed Christian Scherer, 56, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), to replace Eric Schulz.

‘Christian Scherer will start his new assignment with immediate effect. He will report to Airbus Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tom Enders.’ The statement says.

Tom Enders, Airbus CEO, said:

“With Christian Scherer we see one of our most customer-focused leaders at the commercial helm of Airbus. Over his various assignments I greatly valued his international mind-set, his strategic vision, and tremendous commercial expertise.”

He added: “We regret Eric Schulz’s decision. We wish him all the best for his future.”

Scherer will be seen as a safe pair of hands, the CEO of ATR since October 2016, he has held many senior management positions within the Group.

At Airbus, where he started his career in 1984, Christian was Head of Contracts, Leasing Markets and Deputy Head of Sales as well as Head of Strategy and Future Programmes.

At Airbus Defence and Space, he headed Marketing & Sales. Born in Duisburg, Germany, and raised in Toulouse, France, Christian Scherer holds an MBA Degree from the University of Ottawa in international marketing and graduated from the Paris Business School (ESCP).

Airbus is currently searching for a successor to Airbus chief executive Tom Enders who leaving early next year.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Drivers warned over roadworks on busy main road in Flint which could take up to 2 months to complete

Deeside firefighters assisting with incident at Vauxhall Motors plant

Big rise in number of child sex abuse image offences recorded in North Wales

Move to double jail terms for those who assault emergency workers welcomed by North Wales Police Federation

A55 westbound near Flint Mountain now clear following earlier incidents

Transport for Wales rebrand gets underway on the Wrexham to Bidston line

Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – Thursday September 13

Riverside walk raises hundreds for mental health charity

Trains between Wrexham and Shotton disrupted after vehicle crashes into bridge

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn