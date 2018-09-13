Airbus sales chief Eric Schulz leaves company after less than 12 months

Airbus’ chief commercial officer Eric Schulz has resigned for ‘personal reasons’ less than twelve months after joining the planemaker from Rolls-Royce.

In a statement Airbus said it has appointed Christian Scherer, 56, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), to replace Eric Schulz.

‘Christian Scherer will start his new assignment with immediate effect. He will report to Airbus Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tom Enders.’ The statement says.

Tom Enders, Airbus CEO, said:

“With Christian Scherer we see one of our most customer-focused leaders at the commercial helm of Airbus. Over his various assignments I greatly valued his international mind-set, his strategic vision, and tremendous commercial expertise.”

He added: “We regret Eric Schulz’s decision. We wish him all the best for his future.”

Scherer will be seen as a safe pair of hands, the CEO of ATR since October 2016, he has held many senior management positions within the Group.

At Airbus, where he started his career in 1984, Christian was Head of Contracts, Leasing Markets and Deputy Head of Sales as well as Head of Strategy and Future Programmes.

At Airbus Defence and Space, he headed Marketing & Sales. Born in Duisburg, Germany, and raised in Toulouse, France, Christian Scherer holds an MBA Degree from the University of Ottawa in international marketing and graduated from the Paris Business School (ESCP).

Airbus is currently searching for a successor to Airbus chief executive Tom Enders who leaving early next year.