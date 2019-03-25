Airbus return to Welsh Premier League following Huws Gray Alliance title win

Airbus will be back in the Welsh Premier League next season after claiming the Huws Gray Alliance title with a 4-0 win over Holywell Town on Saturday.

The title win ends a two-year absence from the WPL for the Broughton outfit.

The Wingmakers stamped their authority on the game inside the first seven minutes with two well-taken goals, reports Airbusfc.com

Visiting keeper Tyler French did well to deny Nathan Woolfe but, from the resulting corner, Kristian Platt headed into the far corner. And, two minutes later, the ball was fed through to Woolfe who netted from six yards out.

French made another good save from Woolfe while the Wellmen were restricted to a Damien Ketley shot that failed to trouble Dave Roberts.

The visitors made three changes during the half-time break but it was Airbus who made the first mark on the second half wheen Sam Hart ran down the left before crossing to the back post for Asa Hamilton to tap home.

French was kept busy with saves from Hamilton and Matty McGinn before the fourth goal arrived on 77 minutes when, after a Woolfe shot was blocked by Jon Jones, the rebound fell to sub James Hooper who fired home from 12 yards.

Picture: Airbusfc.com