Airbus profits take hit but beat analysts expectation.

Airbus said today it had taken a hit on bottom line profit but had beaten analysts expectations in 2016.

Profits were down 63% to 995 million euros after a huge write-off on on its A400 military transporter plane.

The company still beat analysts expectations despite the 2.2bn euro A400 charge hitting the bottom line.

Airbus delivered more planes last year, 688 versus 635 in 2015, but with A350 production ramp up and impact from handover issues on the A320neo both contributed to a dint in profit.

Overall “adjusted” operating income fell 4% to 3.9bn euros, revenue rose 3% to 66.5bn euros

Analysts had forecast a 7.3% drop in full-year operating profit.

It’s the first set of result announced by Airbus since the start of an internal merger aimed streamlining the company’s structure by combining the European planemaker with its parent Airbus Group, formerly known as EADS.

Tom Enders, Airbus Chief Executive Officer said: