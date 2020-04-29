Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 29th Apr 2020

Updated: Wed 29th Apr

Airbus posts €481m first-quarter net loss as CEO warns aerospace industry faces “gravest crisis” ever known

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Airbus has revealed a 49% drop in first-quarter adjusted operating profit as the impact of the coronavirus crisis takes its toll on the planemaker.

The company, which announced this week it is to furlough 3200 workers at its Broughton plant saw consolidated revenue decrease to € 10.6 billion from € 12.5 billion in quarter 1 of last year. 

Airbus which has delivered 40 less aircraft than quarter 1 last year posted a net loss was € 481 million euros compared with a net profit of € 40 million for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted earnings stand at € 281 down from € 549 in the quarter on 2019, a drop of 49%.

“We saw a solid start to the year both commercially and industrially but we are quickly seeing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic coming through in the numbers,” said Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury.

“We are now in the midst of the gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known.

We’re implementing a number of measures to ensure the future of Airbus.

We kicked off early by bolstering available liquidity to support financial flexibility.

We’re adapting commercial aircraft production rates in line with customer demand and concentrating on cash containment and our longer-term cost structure to ensure we can return to normal operations once the situation improves.

At all times, the health and safety of Airbus’ employees is our top priority.

Now we need to work as an industry to restore passenger confidence in air travel as we learn to coexist with this pandemic.

We’re focused on the resilience of our company to ensure business continuity.”

Airbus said , “given the current COVID-19 environment, various measures were announced in late March 2020 to protect the Company’s financial liquidity and continue to fund its operations.

These included securing a new credit facility amounting to € 15 billion, withdrawing the 2019 dividend proposal and suspending the voluntary top up in pension funding.

In addition, a € 2.5 billion bond was issued, partially terming out the € 15 billion credit facility, and settled on 7 April 2020.

In coming quarters, the Company will continue to focus on cash preservation and will be reducing cash outflows.”

Airbus said on Monday it is to furlough 3,200 employees at its plant at Broughton in response to the coronavirus crisis which has hit the airline industry hard. 

The move has been agreed with the company’s unions, is expected to involve groups of workers being furloughed for staggered 3 week periods.

The majority of Airbus Production and Production-Support teams in Broughton will be impacted by the move.

Up to 500 agency workers are to be made redundant at Broughton according to Unite Union.

Specialist service provider Guidant Global said it intends to make the agency workers redundant at the Broughton wing making factory.

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Council rubbish tips won’t reopen in Flintshire before lockdown measures are eased

News

Four free online parenting courses are being launched by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

News

Rob Roberts MP praise for Delyn postal workers on #PostalWorkersDay

News

The Le Mans racing team helping to construct Deeside’s Rainbow Hospital

News

Over £37m in relief grants handed to Flintshire businesses in the past few weeks

News

£10m of funding for Wales’ health and social care organisations to help get those recovered from Covid-19 home sooner

News

Read 926,636 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn