Airbus orders and deliveries – February 201

Airbus booked an order in February for four A220s – the newest addition to Airbus’ single-aisle jetliner product line – and delivered 49 single-aisle and widebody aircraft to 33 customers during the month.

The A220 booking in February was from Air Vanuatu for two A220-100s and two A220-300s.

As a result, Vanuatu island’s national flag carrier became the A220’s launch customer in the Pacific region.

Taking the February order and delivery activity into account – as well as cancellations – Airbus’ overall backlog as of 28 February stood at 7,390 aircraft.