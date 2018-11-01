Airbus’ Orchard Project Bears Fruit For Deeside Primary Schools

School pupils have been planting fruit trees and learning about native wildlife as part of Airbus’ Orchard Project in partnership with the North Wales Wildlife Trust (NWWT).

Airbus has run the school Orchard Project since 2011, creating 41 mini orchards at schools across the region.

This year, Airbus decided to re-visit five Deeside schools where they had previously planted orchards to show pupils how to prune and care for the trees and highlight the importance of sustainability.

The pupils also planted new varieties of native fruit trees in the existing orchards, including a selection of Welsh heritage varieties which do not depend on pesticides, to create a better environment for wildlife.

By having a variety of young and mature trees in the orchard, the pupils are helping to secure the long-term future of the orchard at their school.

Phil McGraa, Community Relations Manager at Airbus, said:

“Orchards are an important part of the Welsh landscape – not only do they provide tasty fruit which can be consumed but they offer a refuge for wildlife and create an environment that is rich in biodiversity.”

The NWWT’s Iwan Edwards, who runs the programme at the schools, said:

“It’s wonderful to re-visit the school orchards and teach a new generation of children why trees and the environment are so important.

It demonstrates to the schools a long-term commitment from Airbus and a determination to see these orchards thrive, while highlighting the importance of local food growing, reducing food miles and creating improved habitat for wildlife.”

The five schools visited by the Orchard Project team this year were Golftyn CP School, Broughton Primary School, Saltney Ferry CP School, Hawarden Village Voluntary Aided CIW Primary and Sandycroft CP School.