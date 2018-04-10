Airbus is developing passenger sleeping berths which fit inside a planes cargo hold

Airbus and Zodiac Aerospace have partnered to develop and market lower-deck modules with passenger sleeping berths.

Airbus says the new modules will fit inside an aircraft’s cargo compartments, and offer airlines new opportunities for additional services to offer their passengers.

The new modules will be easily interchangeable with regular cargo containers during a typical turnaround if required.

Other module designs include a children’s activity area, medical care zone, conference suite and lounge area.

The aircraft’s cargo floor and cargo loading system will not be affected at all, as the passenger module will sit directly on it.

Christophe Bernardini, Chief Executive Officer of Zodiac Aerospace Cabin Branch said:

“We are delighted to work with Airbus on this new and innovative project, which reaffirms our expertise in lower-deck solutions. An improved passenger experience is today a key element of differentiation for airlines.”

Geoff Pinner, Head of Airbus Cabin & Cargo Programme said:

“This approach to commercial air travel is a step change towards passenger comfort. We have already received very positive feedback from several airlines on our first mock-ups. We are pleased to partner with Zodiac Aerospace on this project which will introduce a new passenger experience and add value for airlines.”

Airlines will initially be able to choose from a catalogue of certified solutions by 2020 on Airbus A330 and can be fitted to existing jets.

Sleeper compartments on the A350 XWB airliner is also be looked at by Airbus and Zodiac, both have experience in producing and integrating lower-deck crew-rest facilities.