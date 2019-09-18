News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Airbus increases forecast and says over 39,000 new aircraft will be needed in next 20 years

Published: Wednesday, Sep 18th, 2019
The world’s passenger and freighter aircraft fleet is set to more than double from today’s nearly 23,000 to almost 48,000 by 2038 according to Airbus.

Airbus has unveiled its ‘Global Market Forecast’ today which shows traffic growing at 4.3% annually, resulting in a need for 550,000 new pilots and 640,000 new technicians.

The forecast shows a rise of nearly 2,000 from what Airbus was forecasting last year, due in part to an increase in replacement planes.

Demand will include over 29,700 small types – such as the A220 and A320 – nearly 5,400 medium models like the A330 and 4,120 large aircraft such as the A350 XWB.

It also shows that by 2038, of the forecast 47,680 fleet, 39,210 are new and 8,470 remain from today.

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer said:

“By updating fleets with latest generation fuel efficient aircraft such as the A220, A320neo Family, the A330neo and the A350, Airbus believes the aviation sector can progressively decarbonise to achieve carbon neutral growth targets while connecting more people globally.” 

“The 4% annual growth reflects the resilient nature of aviation, weathering short term economic shocks and geo-political disturbances. Economies thrive on air transportation. People and goods want to connect.”

“Globally, commercial aviation stimulates GDP growth and supports 65 million livelyhoods, demonstrating the immense benefits our business brings to all societies and global trade.”

 

 

 

