Airbus in process of ‘assessing the implications’ of coronavirus crisis amid media reports of a cut to A320 production

Airbus has issued a statement today following media reports the plane maker is looking to cut production of its best selling A320 jet.

News Agency Reuters is reporting that Airbus is “studying a sharp cut” in narrow-body production rates to “accommodate industrial and delivery problems triggered by the coronavirus crisis.”

Reuters information comes from “three people familiar with the matter.” Their report states.

According to Reuters: “Two of the people said Airbus may have to reduce its official monthly rate of 60 A320-famiy jets by as much as half for one or two quarters to avoid a glut of undelivered jets.

The third said no decision had been taken on a reduced figure.”

An Airbus spokesman said:

“Airbus is closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation worldwide and is in constant dialogue with its customers, suppliers and institutional partners.

Airbus is in the process of assessing the implications of the pandemic on its operations and the potential mitigation measures that could be implemented.

The Company will not provide further comment at this stage.”

Airbus has reduced wing production at its Broughton site for until after Easter in a bid to protect workers from coronavirus.

The company said the site will remain open during this period and will continue to ensure wing deliveries are made to final assembly lines.