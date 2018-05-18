independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Airbus in line for share of huge 400 jet order from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise

Published: Friday, May 18th, 2018
One of the worlds biggest aircraft leading firms Dubai Aerospace Enterprise is reportedly in talks with Airbus and Boeing to buy ingle-aisle aircraft 400 jets worth around worth around £30billion at list prices.

DAE, controlled by the government of Dubai, is interested in buying Airbus A320neo family and Boeing 737 MAX jets according to an exclusive report by news agency Reuters.

DAE Chief Executive Firoz Tarapore said.

“Any deal would not necessarily be evenly split between the two planemakers, Tarapore said, adding DAE was “nowhere near where we thought we would be” in finalising an order. We are not happy with the price,”

Airbus said it was always in discussions on fleet requirements, “and as is normal we do not disclose details of these.”

