Airbus deal to sell 100 planes to Iran at risk following Trumps decision to pull out of nuclear deal

An Airbus deal to sell 100 planes to Iran looks could be in danger following Donald Trump’s declaration today that he is pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Iran agreed a long-term deal on its nuclear programme with the US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany in 2015.

The deal came after years of tension over its nuclear programme which Iran claimed was for peaceful purposes, the international community was sceptical believing Iran was trying to build nuclear weapons.

Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities and allow in international inspectors in return for the lifting economic sanctions as part of a deal.

After the Iran nuclear deal went into effect, Airbus signed a contract to sell Iran Air 100 planes at a list price of nearly £15 billion.

According the Wall Street Journal, Airbus executives believe that should Trump pull out of the nuclear deal Airbus will eventually lose their license to deliver the planes. Sales of Airbus jets are reliant on U.S. export licences because of the heavy use of U.S. parts

Boeing also agreed to sell up to 110 planes to Iran but as yet hadn’t taken the step of firming up the order.

According to news agency Reuters – Airbus has said it will study Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear accord before responding.

“We’re carefully analysing the announcement and will be evaluating next steps consistent with our internal policies and in full compliance with sanctions and export control regulations,” Airbus communications chief Rainer Ohler said. “This will take some time,” he added.

Iran signed a formal deal with Airbus to buy 100 narrow body and wide body aircraft in December 2016, the deal covers 46 A320 Family, 38 A330 Family and 16 A350 XWB aircraft, wings for all the jets would be built in Broughton.

Deliveries were due to begin in early 2017 but only three planes have been delivered so far.

Following news this evening of President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron issued a joint statement;