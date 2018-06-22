Airbus Chief: Brexit ‘No Deal’ directly threatens Airbus’ future in the UK.

A Brexit ‘Risk Assessment’ published on Thursday by Airbus has painted a grim picture of what a ‘No Deal’ Brexit would look like for the European plane maker in the UK.

The plane maker has outlined the urgent risks to its business arising from the UK exiting the European Union without a withdrawal agreement, saying it would lead to severe disruption and interruption of UK production and leave Airbus considering its future in the UK.

“Far from Project Fear, this is a dawning reality for Airbus.” – Tom Williams – Airbus COO

The company, employs 14000 in the UK, around 6000 people work at Broughton – it supports a further 110,000 jobs in its supply chain in the UK.

The Brexit ‘Risk Assessment’ says:

‘In case of the UK leaving the EU without a deal on the 29th March 2019, there would be no Transition Phase, the UK would leave the Single Market, the Customs Union and the European Court of Justice jurisdiction. Therefore, WTO rules would kick in and numerous frictions would heavily impact our operations and that of our supply chain.’

It goes onto say: ‘Airbus’ production is likely to be severely disrupted due to interruption to the flow of parts and/or discontinued airworthiness. Given today’s prevailing uncertainty, buffer stocks valued at around €1bn would be needed.’ Given Airbus’ steep ramp-up demands on the best-selling A320 and A350 families, our critical industrial capabilities are already running at full capacity. With no spare capacity left over years to come, every disruption to production would most likely turn into an unrecoverable delay.’ Airbus says a no deal scenario would force it to reconsider its investments in the UK, and its long-term footprint in the country, severely undermining UK efforts to keep a competitive and innovative aerospace industry, developing high value jobs and competences. ‘A no deal Brexit must be avoided, as it would force Airbus to reconsider its footprint in the country, its investments in the UK and at large its dependency on the UK. Given the “No deal/Hard Brexit” uncertainties, the company’s dependence on and investment in the flagship “Wing of Tomorrow” programme would also have to be revisited, and corresponding key competencies grown outside the UK.’

Tom Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, commented: