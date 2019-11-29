Airbus Broughton set to open doors to would-be recruits on Saturday

Budding aerospace engineers or those simply aspiring to have an exciting career in the aviation industry have a chance to speak face-to-face with recruitment experts from Airbus this weekend.

Europe’s biggest plane-maker is holding its annual Apprentice Open Day on Saturday at its North Factory in Broughton, Flintshire, where it assembles composite wings for its ground-breaking A350XWB airliner.

Airbus in the UK has taken on record numbers of apprentices and graduates in recent years and hopes to take on even more in 2020 as it continues to meet demand from its growing number of airline customers.

Airbus’ Employment Marketing Manager in the UK, Kath Edwards, said: “Our Apprentice Open Day is a great opportunity for anyone seeking or thinking about an apprenticeship to find out more about opportunities at Airbus.

“Visitors can speak to representatives from our Early Careers Management team, Airbus employees and our education partners, as well as to current apprentices, to find out all they need to know about the different apprenticeships on offer from degree to craft level.

The company offers two types of apprenticeships – degree apprenticeships where successful applicants have their university tuition fees paid on top of earning a competitive salary, and craft apprenticeships, where individuals work for the company while gaining a National Diploma qualification at college. Apprenticeships are available at both the Airbus Filton and Broughton sites.

Gavin Jones, Head of the Early Careers team in the UK, said: “As a global leader in the aerospace industry, remaining competitive and attracting the best young talent from the UK is a major priority. Our open day is a great opportunity for young people to learn about our benchmark apprenticeship programmes and the career paths they support.”

The A350 North Factory will open its doors between 1.30pm and 4pm on Saturday, 30 November. Students, parents and anyone interested in a career in engineering, IT of Business is welcome to attend. The nearest sat nav postcode for the North Entrance is CH4 0DQ.