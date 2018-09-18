Airbus Broughton chief named Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering

A UK Airbus Senior Vice-President has been named a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering in recognition of his “outstanding and continuing contribution” to the engineering profession.

Paul McKinlay, who is Head of the aerospace giant’s Broughton factory, was one of only 50 leading engineers globally to receive the honour.

The new Fellows were formally admitted to the Academy at its AGM on Monday night, in addition to four International Fellows and one Honorary Fellow, who will add their expertise to the Fellowship of nearly 1,600 world-leading engineers from both industry and academia.

Paul, 49, who has headed the Broughton plant since 2010, said:

“I am flattered and honoured to receive this award from the Royal Academy of Engineering. “Airbus is a trailblazing company – breaking the barriers of aviation and aerospace innovation to transform the way we travel around the globe – and I am proud to play my part in leading this engineering evolution. “Of course, my leadership team and I couldn’t achieve the successes we have had without the dedicated support and skill of everyone who works at the Broughton plant where we build and supply wings for the entire fleet of Airbus aircraft.”

Paul has spent his entire career with Airbus, joining in 1990 as an industrial chemist responsible for metal treatments after graduation from the University of Manchester with an honours degree in Chemistry.

In 1997 he moved into Engineering, and in 2001 became a senior manager responsible for the Airbus A330/A340 long-range wing assembly and equipping, also managing overseas working teams in Bremen, Germany, and Toulouse, France.

In 2005 he was appointed HR manager for the Broughton Plant, and in 2007 became Head of Hawker Jet business as part of Airbus diversification activity. He was appointed as Head of Broughton plant in 2010 and named as North Wales Newspapers Business Person of the Year in 2015.

Paul is married with two daughters and is a keen sports fan.

As well as being a staunch Everton supporter and season ticket holder, he is also President of the Airbus UK Broughton football team. He also enjoys keeping fit and the occasional round of golf when time permits!

Professor Dame Ann Dowling OM DBE FREng FRS, President of the Royal Academy of Engineering, said: