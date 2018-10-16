Airbus apprenticeship programme opens for new applicants

Airbus in the UK has opened up its award-winning apprenticeship programme to applications for the 2019 intake.

The company took on its largest number of apprentices in decades this year with over 140 budding engineer and support-function apprentices beginning their journey at the aerospace giant’s Broughton site.

The intake was the largest number of apprentices taken on at a single site in one cohort by any organisation in Wales in 2018 and includes 100 ‘craft’ and 40 undergraduate apprenticeships.

In addition, 10 graduate trainees started at the plant in 2018.

The highly technical nature of the aerospace industry has created a huge demand for skilled and qualified specialists in the UK.

That’s why at Airbus has carefully designed its programmes to give valuable practical training while allowing apprentices to complete college or university studies.

Apprentices receive ‘second to none training’ gaining the necessary skills, knowledge and experience to make an immediate contribution when entering the Airbus workforce.

Programmes last from three to five years and give a clear route to a career at Airbus.

Apprenticeships have a proven track record of elevating careers, around 70% of UK senior managers with Airbus started their careers as apprentices.

Gavin Jones, Head of Early Careers at Airbus in the UK, said:

“An apprenticeship at Airbus offers paid on-the-job training and invaluable work experience, all while still being able to further your education to either national diploma or university degree level.

“The value of our apprenticeship programme speaks for itself with so many going on to extremely successful careers in aerospace and aviation. Indeed, many of Airbus’s current senior managers started their careers through our apprenticeship programme.”

Don’t worry, if you’re not ready to apply, you have until 3rd March 2019, further details can be found here: company.airbus.com