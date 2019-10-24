News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Airbus and US based Spirit Airline sign deal for 100 new A320 jets worth around £8bn

Published: Thursday, Oct 24th, 2019
Airbus and Spirit Airlines have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the U.S.-based airline to buy up to 100 A320neo Family aircraft.

Spirit announced its intention to place firm orders for a mix of A319neo, A320neo, and A321neo to meet its future fleet requirements.

“This new order represents another milestone for Spirit,” said Spirit Airlines’ President and CEO Ted Christie. “The additional aircraft will be used to support Spirit’s growth as we add new destinations and expand our network across the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean. We look forward to working with our valued partners at Airbus to finalize our agreement.”

“The Airbus A320 Family has been a strong platform for the remarkable success of Spirit over the past several years,” said Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer.  “The ongoing, enthusiastic spirit the airline demonstrates in our A320neo Family is most rewarding, and we look forward to playing a part in the Spirit team’s continued growth for many, many years to come.”

Spirit is a fast growing ultra-low-cost carrier in the Americas, based in South Florida.

 

 

