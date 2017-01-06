Airbus A400 military transporter spotted over Deeside

Picture @JasonMsamuels71 as it flew over Hightown/Wrexham

Aviation fans in the area have been in for a bit of a treat this morning as an Airbus A400M Atlas military transporter performed low-level exercises over Deeside, Wrexham and Cheshire.

The RAF heavy weight, call sign Ascot 478, was spotted circling overhead at around 8.30 this morning carrying out two low level approaches into Hawarden airport.

Described as the ‘the world’s most versatile airlifter’ – the plane is going through low level trials and is one of 22 which will eventually be operated by the Royal Air Force.

The A400 paid a visit to north Wales on Thursday making its first flight through the famous The Mach Loop, the set of valleys situated between Dolgellau and Machynlleth.

Military aircraft regularly use Mach Loop for low level flight training flying as low as 250 feet from the nearest terrain.

A400