An Airbus A380 is ‘drawing’ a Christmas Tree 41,000 ft above Germany

Airbus is drawing a giant Christmas Tree over Germany, during a test flight of an Emirates Airbus A380.

The A380 took off from Hamburg just after 12.45pm today for the test flight over Germany which is expected to last around four hours.

The planes flight path, which can be tracked on popular tracking websites such as Flightradar 24, is creating a massive Christmas Tree complete with baubles, a frequent change in altitude is also adding a variety of colour to the track.

The test flight is expected to land back in Hamburg at 4.15pm.

Click on the plane to see the path.