Airbus A350 extreme cold weather testing…Northern lights and -37ºC temperatures.

The latest member of Airbus’ all-new A350 XWB widebody family has undergone rigorous ground and flight tests in the extreme operating conditions of Iqaluit, Canada – which provided a picturesque backdrop accentuated by the Northern Lights.
#Panoramic shot of @Airbus #A350-1000 #A35K #FWWXL at #IqaluitAirport during #Sunset FEB.24.2017 #YFBSpotters #Iqaluit #Nunavut @frogspix pic.twitter.com/njZqqTfSIe
— Frank Reardon Photos (@FrankReardon1) February 24, 2017
Iqaluit, a Canadian territory with a polar climate caused by the Labrador Current, allows Airbus’ longest-fuselage A350-1000 version to face-off against one of the most challenging environments for an aircraft.
The jetliner successfully completed five days of intensive testing at an outside air temperature (OAT) that fluctuated between -28 degrees and -37 degrees Celsius.
Emanuele Costanzo, Flight Test Engineer at Airbus, said of the results:
The A350-1000 has responded successfully to the ground and flight tests performed in the freezing temperatures of Iqaluit – which demonstrates the already proven maturity and reliability of the A350 XWB.
All three A350-1000 flight test aircraft have been engaged in the type certification campaign.
These latest tests come three years after the A350-1000’s sister – the A350-900 – successfully overcame the uniquely challenging environment in Iqaluit, Canada.