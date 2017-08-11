Air rifle recovered following ‘public order incident’ in Connah’s Quay

Police say an air rifle was recovered following what they describe as a public order incident in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The incident happened on High Street in Connah’s Quay near to the Ship Inn pub.

One eyewitness who didn’t want to be named said he saw a man dressed only in shorts and trainers walking in the middle of road with the air rifle slung over his shoulder.

He said the topless man was shouting and wheelie bins were been thrown as he made his way past the Ship Inn.

A police car was seen following the male some distance behind, the man disappeared as more police vehicles arrived.

Police confirmed they were called to the incident a spokesman said.

“We were called to a public order incident at 2.34am on Thursday in Connah’s Quay High Street. An air rifle was recovered, but the suspect remains outstanding at this time.”